InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD Price Performance

NSPR opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 353.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,422.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

