Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $132.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.