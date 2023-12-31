International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
International Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00.
In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,248,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at $90,248,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150 over the last ninety days. 14.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
