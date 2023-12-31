International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.28

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.28 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 157.11 ($2.00). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.97), with a volume of 3,081,380 shares traded.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.78.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

