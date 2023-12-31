International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after buying an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,329,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after buying an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

