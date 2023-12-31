Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

IIJIY opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.62. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.17 million during the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.