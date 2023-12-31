InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Shares Up 2.1%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of InterPrivate III Financial Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.