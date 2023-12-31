Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,115.12

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,115.12 ($52.29) and traded as high as GBX 4,286 ($54.46). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,246 ($53.95), with a volume of 82,303 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($63.19) to GBX 5,055 ($64.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($62.26) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.53) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,651 ($59.10).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.4 %

About Intertek Group

The stock has a market cap of £6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,320.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,979.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06.

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.