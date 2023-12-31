Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,115.12

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,115.12 ($52.29) and traded as high as GBX 4,286 ($54.46). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,246 ($53.95), with a volume of 82,303 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($63.19) to GBX 5,055 ($64.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($62.26) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.53) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,651 ($59.10).
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
