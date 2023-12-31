Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.
About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
