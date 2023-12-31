Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.99 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
