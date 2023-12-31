Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.99 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

