Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

META stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.74 and a 1-year high of $361.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

