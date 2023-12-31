IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £30,156.30 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 9,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £30,156.30 ($38,318.04).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Max Royde purchased 48,835 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £146,505 ($186,156.29).

On Friday, December 8th, Max Royde purchased 17,109 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,958.28 ($63,479.39).

On Friday, December 1st, Max Royde purchased 9,095 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £26,375.50 ($33,513.98).

IQGeo Group Price Performance

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 309 ($3.93) on Friday. IQGeo Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 184 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 329.50 ($4.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £190.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15,450.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

