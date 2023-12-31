Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Stock Price Down 2%

Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Irwin Naturals Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Irwin Naturals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Irwin Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irwin Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.