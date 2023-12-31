iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 2.28% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 318,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $109.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

