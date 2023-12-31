iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV opened at $477.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $379.60 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.