iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,574 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 438% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,339 put options.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

