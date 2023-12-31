iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.16.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

