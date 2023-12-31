iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,906,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

