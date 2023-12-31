ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading Up 2.8%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 6,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 17,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Separately, Barclays cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
