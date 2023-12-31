JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $477.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.01. The firm has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $379.60 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

