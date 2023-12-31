Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.37

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.37 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 89.90 ($1.14). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.19), with a volume of 266,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 168 ($2.13) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £509.03 million, a PE ratio of 849.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

