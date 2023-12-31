Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $35,849.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,724.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

23andMe Stock Performance

ME opened at $0.91 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 47.68% and a negative net margin of 124.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,198 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

