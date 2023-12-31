Kellanova (NYSE:K) versus WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Head-To-Head Comparison

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WK Kellogg and Kellanova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A Kellanova 5.21% 34.38% 8.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Kellanova shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kellanova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kellanova pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kellanova pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares WK Kellogg and Kellanova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kellanova $15.32 billion 0.00 $960.00 million $2.38 23.49

Kellanova has higher revenue and earnings than WK Kellogg.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WK Kellogg and Kellanova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 2 8 0 0 1.80 Kellanova 0 12 1 0 2.08

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus price target of $12.15, indicating a potential downside of 7.53%. Kellanova has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Kellanova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kellanova is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

Summary

Kellanova beats WK Kellogg on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg's, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Frosties, Krave, Rice Krispies Treats, Kashi Go, Crunchy Nut, Rice Krispies Squares, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Kellogg Company and changed its name to Kellanova in October 2023. Kellanova was founded in 1906 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

