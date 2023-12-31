Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

