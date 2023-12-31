KeyCorp Weighs in on Match Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a report released on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after buying an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

