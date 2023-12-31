Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.06. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

