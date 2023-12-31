KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.80. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 544 shares changing hands.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment provides process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX.

