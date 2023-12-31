Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 8,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Kidoz Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Further Reading

