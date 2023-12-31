Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Up 2%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.95 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16). Approximately 134,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 109,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Kingswood Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.38 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.19.

Insider Transactions at Kingswood

In other Kingswood news, insider Jonathan Massing purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,894.54). Insiders have acquired 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,000 in the last three months. 74.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

