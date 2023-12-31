Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Up 2%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.95 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16). 134,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 109,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Kingswood Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -159.38 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Kingswood alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kingswood news, insider Jonathan Massing acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,589.58). Insiders have acquired a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,700,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.