Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
