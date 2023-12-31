Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Shares Down 46.4%

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) traded down 46.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 5,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

