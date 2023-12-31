Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Purchases C$14,250.00 in Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Charles Urch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.00.

KEI stock opened at C$5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.66 and a 12 month high of C$7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 2.0860656 earnings per share for the current year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

