Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading Up 8.6%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 56,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.
About Kuaishou Technology
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
