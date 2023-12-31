L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
L.S. Starrett Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: North American Industrials, International Industrials, and Global Test and Measurement. The company was founded by Laroy S. Starrett in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, MA.
