L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

L.S. Starrett Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

In other L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $28,976.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other L.S. Starrett news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,226.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $28,976.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,129 shares of company stock valued at $95,827 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About L.S. Starrett

(Get Free Report)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: North American Industrials, International Industrials, and Global Test and Measurement. The company was founded by Laroy S. Starrett in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.