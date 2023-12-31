Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 163 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
