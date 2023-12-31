Lake Street Financial LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $90.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.