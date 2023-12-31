Lake Street Financial LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.04 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.