Lake Street Financial LLC Has $975,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

TGT stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.