Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $240.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $241.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

