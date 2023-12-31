Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 68 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.4 %

LULU opened at $511.29 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

