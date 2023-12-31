Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $593.47

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.47 ($7.54) and traded as high as GBX 628.50 ($7.99). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 624 ($7.93), with a volume of 153,880 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.51) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 715 ($9.09) to GBX 750 ($9.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.17) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.10) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 734.29 ($9.33).

The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 405.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 620.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

