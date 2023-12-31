Lantz Financial LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

