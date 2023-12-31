LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 54,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 37,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.