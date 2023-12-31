Lawrence Ricketts Sells 3,000 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLPGet Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

