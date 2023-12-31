Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.07

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.07 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 83.95 ($1.07). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03), with a volume of 126,290 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LTG
Learning Technologies Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Learning Technologies Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.