Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.07

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.07 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 83.95 ($1.07). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03), with a volume of 126,290 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Learning Technologies Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £640.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,700.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.26.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

