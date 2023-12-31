Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

LEN opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

