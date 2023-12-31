Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.86. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 548,845 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.30.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

