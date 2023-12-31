Lifesci Capital Comments on CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.34.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,640 shares of company stock worth $3,833,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

