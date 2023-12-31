Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $13.41 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $106,027.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $143,692. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

